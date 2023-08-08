Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Narawa named in All Blacks WCup squad

Fiji born Chiefs winger Emoni Narawa has been named in the All Blacks 2023 Rugby World Cup Squad

The former Queen Victoria School student made his All Blacks debut last month against Argentina in the Rugby Championship last month, just days after his 24th birthday and made the occasion more special by dotting a try in the encounter.

He is the only Fijian named in the 33-member squad which was announced by two time All Blacks World Cup winning  Captain Richie McCaw in a special event in Napier on Monday.

The All Blacks will be captained by Sam Cane.

Lock Sam Whitelock will be going to his fourth tournament, six players will be going to their third and nine players their second, while 17 are heading away to their first.

With a combined 1493 test caps, this is the All Blacks’ most experienced Rugby World Cup squad in history.

Whitelock is the most capped player with 145 test caps, while halfback Cam Roigard is the newest All Black with one test cap. The side has an average age of 27.

The All Blacks will kick off their World Cup campaign against host France in Paris on 9 September 9, then play Namibia in Toulouse on 16 September 16, Italy in Lyon on 30 September 30 and their final pool match against Uruguay in Lyon on 6 October 6.

All Blacks squad: Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Nepo Laulala, Fletcher Newell, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams,  Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’I, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’I, Ardie Savea, Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo’unga, Jordie Barrett, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Will Jordan, Emoni Narawa, Mark Telea.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
Accident lands 7-yr-old in hospital