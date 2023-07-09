Sunday, July 9, 2023
Narawa scores on debut for All Blacks

Fiji-born Chiefs flyer Emoni Narawa scored a try on debut for the All Blacks as they outclassed Argentina 41-12 in Round 1 of the Rugby Championship in Mendoza on Sunday.

The All Blacks dominated the opening half of the game and ran riot scoring five back-to-back tries through hooker Dane Coles, Ardie Savea, second five-eighth Jordie Barrett, centre Rieko Ioane and halfback Aaron Smith.

Fly-half Damian McKenzie booted three conversions for a 31-0 lead at the break while the hosts were reduced to 14 players when Rodrigo Bruni was sin-binned for a foul play.

It was tight-head prop Lucio Sordoni who got the Pumas started off in the match as planted the ball over the line in the 51st minute for their first try but the conversion attempt failed.

The visitors stayed reluctant as McKenzie created a wide space for Barrett and he ran to grab his second try but the conversion was unsuccessful.

Just before the end, Narawa was rewarded for an impressive first Test when quick hands across the line allowed him to dive in at the corner for a debut try in the 76th minute.

Argentina, a more impressive unit in the second half, finished with an injury-time try when hooker Agustin Creevy scored from a lineout maul.

In Round 2, the All Blacks will host South Africa at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
