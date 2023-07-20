Thursday, July 20, 2023
Nasilasila narrows in on Flying Fijians selection

Flying Fijians lock Isoa Nasilasila said preparations for big matches hasn’t changed for him whether it is for the Drua or the national team.

The Viseisei, Vuda native is focused on representing Fiji this week against Tonga.

“Preparation doesn’t change, going to be a big physical week especially against a team like Tonga,” the 24-year-old said.

“We’ve been getting some reps in to and looking to prepare the best way we can against Tonga.

Learning alongside veterans such as Api Ratuniyarawa has also been a boost for Nasilasila.

“It has been really good, they bring a wealth of experience in representing the Flying Fijians as well as playing in Europe.

“It has been really good seeing how they handle themselves as well as follow in their footsteps and learn as much as we can.”

 

