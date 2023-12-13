Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Nasinu wins Women’s Futsal League

Nasinu Women’s Futsal side has created history by winning the inaugural Digicel Fiji Southern Regional Women’s Futsal League 2023.

The Sonia Singh-captained side won five matches, drew two, and registered a loss in eight rounds of competition with 17 points.

Suva finished second with 12 points while Northland Tailevu finished third with 10 points.

Tailevu Naitasiri and Rewa Women’s Futsal both earned nine points but a better goal advantage puts the Ladies in Sky Blue colors in fourth position and the Lady Tigers in the bottom of the table.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
