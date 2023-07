Olympic Games gold medalist Kalione Nasoko has inked himself a deal with a French club and will join them for the 2023-2024 season.

All.rugby reports the 32-year-old Yasawa man has joined upcoming club Stado Tarbes-Pyrénées Rugby.

Stado Tarbes-Pyrénées Rugby competes in the Nationale a third level competition in the France Rugby system.

Nasoko was part of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua outfit for two seasons but his term was marred by injury is expected to return to playing form at Tarbes.