Navua hands first DFPL defeat to Ba

Navua handed Ba its first defeat of the 2024 Digicel Fiji Premier League after recording a convincing 2-0 victory in their Round 4 encounter at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Namosau today.

The first half was pretty tight and equally contested as both teams created chances but failed to get on the scoreboard.

Navua managed to go up early in the second spell through new signing Rahul Krishna, who did not disappoint on debut and found the target with a long distance volley which left goalie Tevita Koroi gasping in thin air.

Solomon Islander Ali Mekawir netted Navua’s second and final goal of the encounter.

The Saiyad Ali coached side now has 7 points on the table after four appearances in the competition while the Men in Black have 7 points as well.