Navua to elevate U17 talent to senior ranks

Navua FA is set to promote promising players from its U17 lineup to the senior squad, as part of a strategic refresh for the 2024 season.

Navua’s coach, Saiyad Ali says the association has identified and is ready to elevate about ten players from last year’s youth squad to the senior ranks.

This move also involves addressing the current squad’s performance issues.

“We have drafted about 10 players in last year’s youth squad. So the majority will be U17 players who will be making it to the Senior team,”

“We have identified 4 or 5 players who are not performing well in the squad, so we’ll replace them with these youth players,”

“It’s all about developing our own set of players…that’s why we’re using our youth players,” explained Ali.

Also, Navua recently completed a successful trial session at the Uprising Sports Complex as part of their preparations for the 2024 season.

The trial session, which saw a promising turnout of young talent, marks a positive start to the club’s campaign.

“The turnout was good, there were a lot of youth players present,”

“We wanted to know who all will be leaving the club, but apparently no one approached me to leave,” he remarked.

Ali emphasized that while players are free to depart, although he expects none will choose to do so, given the clear pathway for progression laid out by the club.