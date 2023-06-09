Navua to iron out finishing letdowns

Navua Head Coach Saiyad Ali believes the side needs to sharpen up in their remaining Digicel Fiji FACT matches if they hope to progress further in the tournament.

Succumbing 2-1 to a well-polished Ba outfit, Ali said the side needs to work on closing off a game.

“The result was not in our favour, but we will need to work on our finishing,” Ali said.

“In the first half when we had those chances and could not score, it was an indication we could not win the game.”

“We created so many chances, but we could not utilise it, and we were a bit switched off when Ba scored their second goal.”

“We went on the attack and got in the box so many times but not really attempts on goal so we have to work on that.”

Navua takes on Lautoka in its second group match at 1pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium.