Nayasi is appointed PIF Deputy SG

Outgoing Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Esala Naiyasi has been appointed Deputy Secretary-General – Strategic Policy and Programming for the Pacific Islands Forum.

The appointment is effective from July 3.

A statement released by the Pacific Islands Forum said Naiyasi joins the Secretariat from the Government of Fiji, having served as civil servant and diplomat for the last 18 years at the national and multilateral level.

He has served at the senior levels of Government, including as Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

At the regional level, members will also recall the leadership role that Naiyasi played in the development of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and his contribution to the region during Fiji’s chairing of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Secretary-General Henry Puna has indicated that Naiyasi’s new role will include advising the SG on strategies regional policy development and the coherent and coordinated implementation of programmes and initiatives in response to Leader’s decision through exiting regional architecture and mechanisms.

Puna said Naiyasi’s role is to support him in the effective and efficient management of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.