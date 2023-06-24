Saturday, June 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nayasi is appointed PIF Deputy SG

Outgoing Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Esala Naiyasi has been appointed Deputy Secretary-General – Strategic Policy and Programming for the Pacific Islands Forum.

The appointment is effective from July 3.

A statement released by the Pacific Islands Forum said Naiyasi joins the Secretariat from the Government of Fiji, having served as civil servant and diplomat for the last 18 years at the national and multilateral level.

He has served at the senior levels of Government, including as Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

At the regional level, members will also recall the leadership role that Naiyasi played in the development of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and his contribution to the region during Fiji’s chairing of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Secretary-General Henry Puna has indicated that Naiyasi’s new role will include advising the SG on strategies regional policy development and the coherent and coordinated implementation of programmes and initiatives in response to Leader’s decision through exiting regional architecture and mechanisms.

Puna said Naiyasi’s role is to support him in the effective and efficient management of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Gavoka to remain SODELPA leader for...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will look at the position of Vi...
Sports

Nagasau scoops 1 gold, 3 silvers at...

Fijian powerhouse Miliana Nagasau walked away with one gold and thr...
News

No quorum, SODELPA AGM rescheduled

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) has rescheduled its A...
Entertainment

Minaj and Spice ‘Barbie’ has been r...

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have released their collaborated movie ‘B...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Gavoka to remain SODELPA leader ...

News
The Social...

Nagasau scoops 1 gold, 3 silvers...

Sports
Fijian pow...

No quorum, SODELPA AGM reschedul...

News
The Social...

Minaj and Spice ‘Barbie’ has bee...

Entertainment
Nicki Mina...

Electrifying Daugunu pens 2yr de...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Instrumental Montoya dots in War...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Popular News

Singh thanks players for a galla...

Fiji FACT 2023
Rewa Coach...

Mokani quartet secure contracts ...

Rugby
Four playe...

Budget will lay the foundation f...

News
Deputy Pri...

Singh chases first tournament ti...

Fiji FACT 2023
Roderick S...

Fiji suffers loss in U19 champio...

Football
Host natio...

Patel surrenders in cheque bounc...

Entertainment
Gadar 2 ac...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Gavoka to remain SODELPA leader for now