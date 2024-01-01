Need for deeper realisation: Deo

Founder of Pacific Recycling Foundation and chief executive of Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited, Amitesh Deo has emphasized the need for a deeper realisation – that the right to a clean environment is fundamental and individual actions are pivotal.

As we step into the New Year, Deo stresses the importance of every citizen’s role in addressing Fiji’s waste challenges, emphasising that every action, regardless of scale, holds significance.

Reflecting on the impactful year of 2023, he acknowledged the gradual awareness regarding the importance of realizing our rights to a clean environment.

He expressed gratitude for the growing number of individuals and corporations embracing this crucial message in their daily lives.

Looking forward to 2024, Deo highlights the urgent need for intensified efforts in recognising our entitlement to a clean environment.

“As we celebrate with our loved ones this New Year, let us also embrace actions that lead us closer to a sustainable world.”

“Each positive step we take contributes to a brighter future for all.”

“Let’s choose sustainability, spread kindness, and create a brighter, cleaner world for everyone.”

“We must extend initiatives to ensure that basic services, including proper waste management, reach informal, rural, and marginalised communities.”

He said these essential services should not be limited to urban areas alone but should be accessible to all, fostering equality in environmental care and community well-being.

Deo also extended heartfelt appreciation to the unsung heroes – the Collection Pillars of Recycling, who tirelessly work to maintain a clean environment and urges the society to rally behind these dedicated individuals, acknowledging their commendable dedication and indispensable contributions to our sustainable future.

“We must collectively reflect on our journey ahead in waste management, environmental stewardship, and the human aspect of recycling.”

“The Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited remain steadfast in reshaping the recycling sector in Fiji through a lens that integrates human and environmental rights advocacy and revolutionary approaches.”