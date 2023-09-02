Need to stop playing catch up game: Mannu

Tailevu Naitasiri coach Priyant Mannu says they need to stop playing catch up football and make an impactful start against Nadroga in their Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 15 clash against Nadroga on Sunday.

Mannu said slow start was the biggest downfall in their 5-1 disappointing loss to Fiji FACT champs Lautoka in their second group match of the Battle of the Giants tournament in Nadi last month.

“When we take the field, we need to approach the game right away,” Mannu said.

“Whenever we make a slow start, we lose time playing catch-up games and that’s one of the reasons why we get behind.”

“Our start off has been an issue and that’s something the team has been addressing in the training throughout. Once we have built on a good and impactful start, the boys will put their entire concentration in the match.”

Mannu also highlighted the side will be on a mission to end its five years losing streak to an unpredictable Nadroga.

“They’ve got a new coach and I’m sure they will come out firing to win since they will also be fighting for a chance to stay in the competition.”

“It’s been tough to beat them and in the earlier round we played, we lost narrowly by 2-1 so this time, we are determined to beat them.” “They are ninth in the table and we expect them to be aggressive and hungry for points.”

Meanwhile, the side will feature without its top-choice goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake, who is part of the Junior Bula Boys’ ongoing campaign at the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.

“His absence will surely be felt. He was a standout for us this season.”

“We have Samuela Nasava, who will step up in the game and fill in the missing shoes of Jason.”

“He has some experience of playing in that position and we will be relying on our defenders as well.”

Tailevu Naitasiri will take on Nadroga at 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park.