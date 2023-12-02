Saturday, December 2, 2023
New Caledonia claims gold in men’s football

Photo courtesy of Solomon Islands Football Federation.

New Caledonia defeated host nation, the Solomon Islands 9-8 in penalties to win the gold medal in men’s football at the 17th Pacific Games which comes to an end in Honiara today.

Just seven minutes into the game and Lues Waya opened the account for New Caledonia before John Orobulu scored the equaliser for the home side.

Deep in injury time of the first half,  Shene Welepane doubled the lead for New Caledonia as Solomon trailed by 2-1 at the break.

In the 72nd minute, Orobulu struck again with the equaliser to force the match into extra time and later to penalties.

New Caledonia was successful with 7 attempts while the hosts were only able to net six times from their spot kicks.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
