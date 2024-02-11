New hospital reduces financial burden on Govt

The Minister for Health Dr Antonio Lalabalavu says 300 medical cases seen between 2019 and 2023 were transferred from the Rotuma Hospital to the CWM Hospital in Suva, costing the government over $170,000 annually or a combined total of $880,000 for the five years.

He made the statement whilst opening the newly built Rotuma Subdivisional Hospital, Dr Lalabalavu said that the transferring of patients to Suva would be a thing of the past; highlighting that the new health facility, with its improved capability to diagnose and treat patients is anticipated on site, drastically reducing the financial burden placed on the Government.

Dr Lalabalavu said of the 300 cases, 44 cases required medical evacuation, costing the Ministry of Health a significant amount also.

He said with the new hospital providing full services, family members will not need to travel to Viti Levu so that patients receive the right care.

The Ministry of Health also indicated that the $10.3 million new hospital replaced the old Rotuma Rural Hospital that sits on the same site.

Dr Lalabalavu pointed out that the call for a new hospital began as early as 1990s – highlighting that the old hospital was built more than 120 years ago in 1901.

“I am certain that those who are no longer with us would be satisfied to know that their plea has been fulfilled today,” he said.