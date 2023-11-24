New Parliamentary session to begin in March

The Parliamentary session for next year will commence on Monday 4 March 2024.

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says Monday 4 December 2023 will mark the end of this Parliamentary session and the first term of four years.

He said once Parliament is Prorogued, Parliamentary Business including Parliament sittings and Parliament Committee proceedings on Bills, motions and reports are suspended until the opening of a new Parliamentary session.

The Speaker said he will inform the His Excellency, the President of the Prorogation, and as well as the State Opening of Parliament on the Second Session of Parliament, next year.

Ratu Naiqama said Parliament will ensure the communication from and will listen to the decision of the Prime Minister and his Government.

Parliament will stand prorogued from Monday, 4 December until the opening of the next session of Parliament which will be officiated by the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.