$14k waiting shelter for Serua villagers

The Ministry for Rural and Maritime Development officially commissioned and handed over a waiting shelter to cater to villagers of Serua and the surrounding communities.

The Dogowale Waiting Shelter cost a little over $14,000 and also contains restrooms.

Minister Responsible, Sakiasi Ditoka has urged the communities to maintain the shelter, so it can serve its purpose well.

Ditoka said such assistance by Government is for the people and the onus is on the beneficiaries to take ownership and maintain them for their benefit.

He has also asked the village development committee to oversee the upkeep of this Government investment and ensure that the future generations of Serua can use it as well.

“The shelter will benefit villagers, especially students who will be traveling daily, shelter the sick while awaiting transportation, and visitors to the island, especially tourists on day visits.”

The Minister also acknowledged the development works carried out by previous Governments, stating that the work of any Government is to bring about development for the benefit of the people.
Meanwhile, village Headman Napolioni Boseiwaqa says the assistance will go a long way and is much appreciated by villagers.

The shelter brought welcome relief to villagers of Serua and its two satellite settlements on the mainland, Talenaua, and Kadawaleka which are populated by Serua villagers due to space constraints on their island home.

With a combined population of 453 representing 92 households, Serua village is part of the 24 villages that make up the province of Serua.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
