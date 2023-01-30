FBC CEO’s contract terminated

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) Board has legally terminated the employment contract of chief executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Board chair Ajay Bhai Amrit said the decision was made as they have no confidence in the ability of the current chief executive.

He said the new board met with the chief executive and his senior management team over a 7-hour period on Friday and it became quite obvious to them that without the Public Service Broadcasting (PSB) cash injection from Government over the past 10+ years, this limited liability company would be classed as being technically insolvent.

“Of greater concern to us was that we could not see a robust strategic plan going forward that clearly identified how the commercial business of FBC would be self-sustaining.”

“The leadership over the past 10+years has totally relied on Government revenue to continue its operations – this is certainly not what the new Board’s intent is.”

Amrit said they are putting in measures to clearly separate Public Broadcasting from Commercial Broadcasting for both radio and television.

“This way we will have more accurate financial information on the long-term viability of the commercial transacted businesses.”

Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar will act in the position until the board appoints a person with appropriate commercial competency and attributes needed to lead the organisation.