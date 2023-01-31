FBC CEO was paid over $300k: Amrit

Former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) chief executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was paid a bonus of $25, 671.28 and received a salary base of $304, 453.08 during the COVID-19 period.

This was revealed by new FBC board chairman Ajay Bhai Amrit during his welcome ceremony in Suva this morning.

“While everyone around the country were being laid off and receiving pay cuts, Sayed-Khaiyum was receiving this.”

“During his tenure as CEO, Sayed-Khaiyum received a total bonus of $224,792.84.”

He also revealed that $207, 470 was used by the FBC to procure the Volkswagen from New Zealand for the former CEO.

“The vehicle is with customs and the local dealer Sakura Cars will organise the registration process. It came from New Zealand… once this is done, the vehicle will be kept here at the FBC House.”

“The vehicle will be tendered, and it will go for $207,470. If anyone wants a vehicle for that price, be sure to put in a bid for the tender process,” he added.

Amrit also highlighted that the former CEO is supposed to get an excess of $30,000 as bonus this year.

He said without Government grants, the state broadcaster would have recorded a loss of over $63 million.

“That is our financial status at person. Rest assured, it is a new dawn, New Year, 2023… We will deal with the finances, we will further investigate… so please put all this aside for now.”

“We want the whole of FBC staff to be happy, content and to have forgiveness in their heart. We have a fantastic group of people that work here,” he added.