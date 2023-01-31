Tuesday, January 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FBC CEO was paid over $300k: Amrit

Former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) chief executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was paid a bonus of $25, 671.28 and received a salary base of $304, 453.08 during the COVID-19 period.

This was revealed by new FBC board chairman Ajay Bhai Amrit during his welcome ceremony in Suva this morning.

“While everyone around the country were being laid off and receiving pay cuts, Sayed-Khaiyum was receiving this.”

“During his tenure as CEO, Sayed-Khaiyum received a total bonus of $224,792.84.”

He also revealed that $207, 470 was used by the FBC to procure the Volkswagen from New Zealand for the former CEO.

“The vehicle is with customs and the local dealer Sakura Cars will organise the registration process. It came from New Zealand… once this is done, the vehicle will be kept here at the FBC House.”

“The vehicle will be tendered, and it will go for $207,470. If anyone wants a vehicle for that price, be sure to put in a bid for the tender process,” he added.

Amrit also highlighted that the former CEO is supposed to get an excess of $30,000 as bonus this year.

He said without Government grants, the state broadcaster would have recorded a loss of over $63 million.

“That is our financial status at person. Rest assured, it is a new dawn, New Year, 2023… We will deal with the finances, we will further investigate… so please put all this aside for now.”

“We want the whole of FBC staff to be happy, content and to have forgiveness in their heart. We have a fantastic group of people that work here,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

70 Police officers were charged in ...

A total of 70 Police officers were charged by the Office of the Dir...
Sports

Fiji U20 reps apply to join Ba

Fiji U20 Captain Samuela Navoce and two other key players have appl...
News

Working Committee to oversee CWM op...

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Antonio Lalabalavu has ...
News

Heavy rain alert for North, Eastern...

A heavy rain alert is now in force for the Eastern and Northern Div...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

70 Police officers were charged ...

News
A total of...

Fiji U20 reps apply to join Ba

Sports
Fiji U20 C...

Working Committee to oversee CWM...

News
Minister f...

Heavy rain alert for North, East...

News
A heavy ra...

Last payment for back to school ...

News
The last p...

Body discovered near Vatuwaqa Br...

News
The body o...

Popular News

Fiji Airways to run supplementar...

News
Fiji Airwa...

Police to probe Bainimarama

News
Police has...

NCC champs suffer loss in opener...

Football
Defending ...

Ambulance accident claims patien...

News
A 46-year-...

NZ wins OFC U17 Championship

Football
New Zealan...

Police FC qualify to NCC final

Football
Ba’s Polic...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

70 Police officers were charged in 2022