Qiliho currently being questioned at CID

Suspended Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho is currently being questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in Toorak at this hour.
The specifics of this interview are yet to be known.
Stay with us for updates.
Suspended Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho is currently being questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in Toorak at this hour.
The specifics of this interview are yet to be known.
Stay with us for updates.
© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved