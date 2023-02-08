Wednesday, February 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Qiliho currently being questioned at CID

Suspended Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho is currently being questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in Toorak at this hour.

The specifics of this interview are yet to be known.

Stay with us for updates.

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Police to work closely with Fiji Co...

The Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Corrections Services will now be...
News

Qiliho investigated for abuse of of...

Suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho ...
Rugby

Olympic Games qualification on trac...

Fiji 7s Coach Ben Gollings says his team’s hunt for Olympic Games q...
Rugby

Sadrugu named in NQ pre-seasoner

Fiji Bati Taniela Sadrugu will have his first taste of the National...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Police to work closely with Fiji...

News
The Fiji P...

Qiliho investigated for abuse of...

News
Suspended ...

Olympic Games qualification on t...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Co...

Sadrugu named in NQ pre-seasoner...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Tuisova signs with Racing 92

Rugby
Barnstormi...

Habosi investigation continue: P...

Rugby
The Fiji P...

Popular News

Rewa off to rocketing Futsal IDC...

2022 Futsal IDC
Rewa made ...

Labasa stays in hunt with second...

Football
Labasa sta...

Tailevu Naitasiri holds Lami to...

2022 Futsal IDC
Tailevu Na...

I didn’t earn that much, s...

News
Former Fij...

Beyonce reveals 2023 ‘Renaissanc...

Entertainment
American s...

Fiji Development wins Nawaka 7s ...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Police to work closely with Fiji Corrections Service