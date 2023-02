Tints have been removed from Government vehicles.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had advised all ministers to have tints removed as people should be able to see and know who is traveling in the vehicles.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya posted an image of her with her official vehicle and stated: “The official Ministry vehicle has had its tints removed, as we work progressively on all vehicles to follow suit. Wave to me in GS366.”