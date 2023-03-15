Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Police, PRB strengthen partnership

The Public Rental Board today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Fiji Police Force to strengthen partnership for the safety and security of its estate residents and nearby communities.

In a statement, police said the objectives of the MOU is to establish the administrative framework to facilitate the sharing of information, consult, assist and work together for the purpose of information gathering, collaborative work and to undertake activities to improve the peace, safety, and security within the PRB estates.

Acting Police Commissioner, Juki Fong Chew, said this would assist police to work together with the PRB in regard to the reduction of crime for the safety and security of your residents and communities.

Also, PRB General Manager Timoci Naleba said that in the past we faced difficulties, in the maintenance of peace but with the Police Force supporting community work of PRB we are very thankful.

“We are known to be housing providers only, but since we are providing homes, we are also community builders, and we need the support of everyone and that includes the Fiji Police Force,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
