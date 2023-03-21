Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Now is the time to invest, Kamikamica tells Kiwi investors

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji’s economy has continued to grow exponentially and is the perfect market to tap into.

Speaking in New Zealand at the 2023 Trade Investment and Trade Mission symposium, Kamikamica said 2023 is the perfect time for Kiwi businesses to build value and capability through rock-solid partnerships.

Kamikamica said potential partners that have commercial interest in Fiji will help stimulate, create sustainable jobs, spur economic growth and development.

He said this would ensure that partners deliver tangible benefits by striking partnerships, agreements, ventures and deals.

“Opportunities exist across a range of sectors – including pharmaceutical production, fish processing, building and construction, cosmetics, textiles, clothing and footwear, as well as high-end furniture and value-add raw materials – astute businesses of all sizes are being offered partnership incentives by Fiji Government.”

Kamikamica added that there are considerable incentives available to qualifying companies, as well as a number of assistance services for investors, such as investment matching, investment project management, trade development and policy recommendation.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
