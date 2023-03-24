Friday, March 24, 2023
Law journey keeps Dutt on track

The journey to being admitted to the Fiji High Court has taught 24-year-old Shresta Shivani Dutt  to stand on her own and value the importance of family.

After being admitted to the bar of the High Court last Friday before Acting Chief Justice, Justice Salesi Temo, High Court Judges, Magistrates, lawyers, colleagues, family and friends, Dutt said becoming a lawyer was her mother’s dream.

“So I started this journey for her in 2018. I lost my mom while pursuing this dream, but my two older siblings stepped in to support me,” she said.

“I lost my dad when I was younger, so it was just the three of us.”

The Lami resident said she took on a job as a radio jockey, continued to take four units each semester and pushed herself hard to complete the programme.

“Today I together with my colleagues reap the rewards of that sacrifice.”

For Tuvalu national, Sina Logoake taking up law was a challenge she took up to push herself.

“I wanted something to push me out of my comfort zone, so I thought why not law? While I was still doing my bachelor’s degree I started interning at Howards Lawyers and this is where I started to develop an interest in civil and commercial law,” she said.

Dutt and Logoake celebrated their bar admission with classmates, loved ones and fellow legal practitioners and they hope to soon represent their people.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
