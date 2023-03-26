COC non-functional with vacant LOP seat

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Constitutional Offices Commission is non-functional as long as the position of Leader of the Opposition remains vacant.

Speaking to the media, Rabuka said the Constitutional Offices Commission cannot function unless the Opposition Office announces a substantive replacement or an acting replacement.

“This is up to the lawyers to figure out how to work around it while the Opposition makes its decision.”

The Prime Minister and COC Chair said they are unsure who the nominees for the Leader of the Opposition are, and that the Leader of the Opposition should also be a member of the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Rabuka made this comment after the suspended Leader of Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama’s resignation from Parliament earlier this month.