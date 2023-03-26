Remittance inflow from sports over $30M

The Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says remittance inflows from our sports men and women contracted abroad is one of our highest foreign exchange earners, with remittances between $30m and $60m annually.

Rabuka said Fijians know what it would mean for a not just a family but a community or village when one of our own secures a sporting contract abroad.

“Remittances lift families out of poverty and families are able to meet basic needs and essentials such as housing, food, education and improved medical services.”

“Sports men and women have invested back into the country through real estate, land development and commercial farming to name a few,” Rabuka said.

The Prime Minister said Fiji is renowned as the home of Rugby 7s which attract tourists to our shores especially those that closely follow the 7s series.

“Our tourism industry gains from marketing mileage when our sporting teams participate in international events and international events contribute to our economy through visitor spending,” the Prime Minister added.