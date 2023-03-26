Sunday, March 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Remittance inflow from sports over $30M

The Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says remittance inflows from our sports men and women contracted abroad is one of our highest foreign exchange earners, with remittances between $30m and $60m annually.

Rabuka said Fijians know what it would mean for a not just a family but a community or village when one of our own secures a sporting contract abroad.

“Remittances lift families out of poverty and families are able to meet basic needs and essentials such as housing, food, education and improved medical services.”

“Sports men and women have invested back into the country through real estate, land development and commercial farming to name a few,” Rabuka said.

The Prime Minister said Fiji is renowned as the home of Rugby 7s which attract tourists to our shores especially those that closely follow the 7s series.

“Our tourism industry gains from marketing mileage when our sporting teams participate in international events and international events contribute to our economy through visitor spending,” the Prime Minister added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Low reservoir levels cause for wate...

The Water Authority of Fiji, (WAF)says it is experiencing a low res...
Rugby

Naholo Rayasi score in Moana thumpi...

Tries from Kini Naholo and Salesi Rayasi contributed to the Hurrica...
News

Govt to review Anti-Doping Policy

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Government will review relevant...
News

Ra man is latest road fatality afte...

A 53-year-old man from Barotu in Rakiraki is the country’s latest r...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Low reservoir levels cause for w...

News
The Water ...

Naholo Rayasi score in Moana thu...

Rugby
Tries from...

Govt to review Anti-Doping Polic...

News
Prime Mini...

Ra man is latest road fatality a...

News
A 53-year-...

$14K raised on GoFundMe for Bola...

Rugby
Fundraisin...

They outplayed us: Derenalagi

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Popular News

Kilner is new FASANOC CEO

Sports
Vanessa Ki...

HMNZS Canterbury arrives with 30...

News
HMNZS Cant...

Fijian Drua drops to seventh spo...

Sports
The Swire ...

Post Malone settles songwriting ...

Entertainment
Post Malon...

Resilient infrastructure is key:...

News
Minister f...

Long-term reform, growth strateg...

Business
The Intern...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Low reservoir levels cause for water cuts: WAF