Nicole Daniels resigns from HRADC

The Constitutional Offices Commission is looking to fill a vacancy in the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (HRAC), following the resignation of Nicole Daniels.

In a statement, Prime Minister and COC Chairperson Sitiveni Rabuka said Pursuant to section 45(2) of the Constitution, the Commission resolved to provide and circulate their nominations for the vacancy.

Rabuka said nominations would be considered at the next meeting of the COC.

Also, the Constitutional Offices Commission has resolved to appoint an independent committee to advise the COC on the appropriate remuneration and allowances payable to the Constitutional office holders, set out in Section 134(a) to (j) of the Constitution.

These positions are of the Supervisor of Elections, Secretary-General to Parliament, the Commissioner of Police, the Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Auditor-General, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji, members of the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, members of the Electoral Commission and members of the Public Service Commission.

The Prime Minister adds that COC members will provide nominations for the independent committee, which will be deliberated at its next meeting.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
