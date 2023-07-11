Tuesday, July 11, 2023
No competition, everyone is working hard: Mawi

Saracens prop Eroni Mawi says there is no competition for places in the Fiji Water Flying Fijians team and every squad member is giving his best in the preparation for the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup and the Rugby World Cup in France.

Mawi said with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua now making up a high percentile of what used to be predominantly Northern Hemispher players, the players are focused on bringing the best out of each other.

“I don’t think so that there will be any competition,” Mawi told FijiLive.

“The boys have talked about it, everyone that is coming in here, it is for Fiji.”

“We just have to do our best for the country and whether we are picked or not, we are just here to do our best.

“Everyone is here on the same page and trying to achieve the same goal and that is to win the Rugby World Cup.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
