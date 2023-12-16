No empathy for Sayed-Khaiyum and Fijians, says Koya

Fiji’s Opposition Party has condemned the National Federation’s Party’s recent letter, and has labelled it as ludicrous and preposterous.

Speaking to FijiLive, FijiFirst’s Acting General-Secretary Faiyaz Koya said NFP’s General Secretary, Kamal Iyer is trying to be relevant.

Koya who was just recently appointed as FijiFirst’s Acting GS, after the resignation of Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said, the lack of compassion and gaslighting that has become what he terms as ‘part of the National Federation Party’s modus operandi is shocking and clearly shows that they have moved away from the Party’s principles.’

He said this is also evident in how they have made life harder for all ordinary Fijians in the past 11 months.

Koya said regretful NFP supporters who blindly voted for them are now suffering and are despondent.

“The recent attacks on the former Minister for Economy Mr. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum’s statement about stepping down as General Secretary of FijiFirst due to health issues is deplorable, to say the least.”

“Rather than wishing him well, they attacked him, showing their insensitive nature.”

The former Government Minister said the reason Iyer and the Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua made their statements is to try to deflect the people’s attention away from the fact that under their leadership we have seen economic growth drop to 7.5 per cent in 2023 compared to 16 per cent under FijiFirst.

Koya said in reality during a non-pandemic year is a clear indication of the fact that they have failed the nation in epic proportions and this is clearly shown in the ADB projections that our economy slowed down to 8.3% GDP compared to 20% under the former Minister for Economy.

“Rather than attacking and coming up with misleading assumptions about a man who has given so much to modernize our beloved nation and the record growth over the last 8 years speaks for itself, perhaps it is time NFP and the Coalition government stop with the deflecting tactics and come up with a viable plan to move this country forward.”

“Get on with the job as the people of Fiji are suffering, the cost of living is too high, their voters regret voting for them, the economy is on a downward slide, meritocracy doesn’t exist, law and order are not what it used to be.”

Koya said the National Federation Party need to address instead of having a hollow potshot at the former General Secretary.

FijiLive has reached out to the National Federation Party for comments.