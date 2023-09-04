No written correspondence from SODELPA: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he has not received any correspondence from the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) on its grievances and what the party has termed as inaction of Government.

Rabuka said SODELPA has the right to voice its concerns and he will not start a conversation if there is no written correspondence.

“I will deal with them if I get the letter,” Rabuka said.

Last week, SODELPA had threatened to break the Coalition pact if the Prime Minister did not live up to the agreement set up in the binding of the Coalition Agreement.

General Secretary Viliame Takayawa said the Party is taking a proactive stance in enhancing communication and collaboration within its organisational structure, and they are instituting a requirement for a focal person to be designated for submissions to the government regarding appointments.

Takayawa said this focal person, as determined by the authorised party officers, will act as a liaison to streamline the process and ensure that the party’s submissions are consistent and coherent.

He said the party has always prioritised a fair and inclusive approach to its operations and this initiative reaffirms its dedication to these principles.

“The Management Board recognises the significance of the Head of Mission role and the responsibility it carries in representing the party’s values and interests.”

Takayawa said SODELPA’s appointed Head of Mission candidates were interviewed last week.

“SODELPA believes that this transparent and structured approach will ensure that the chosen candidate is best suited to fulfill the duties and expectations associated with the role.

“This step is aimed at upholding the party’s commitment to efficiency, professionalism, and responsible governance.”

Takayawa added that these initiatives underscore the party’s dedication to fostering an atmosphere of accountability, fairness, and clear communication.

Also, during the weekend, senior members of the SODELPA took to social media their frustration on the Prime Minister for lagging on some decisions that the Coalition Partners had already agreed to.

Failed SODELPA candidate, Faith Grace called the Prime Minister a dictator and stated that he should be removed.

Grace also called on the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police Force to intervene on behalf of the Fijian people.