NZ Air Force helps in rescue of 3 Fijians

A coordinated effort between The Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand, New Zealand Air Force, Fiji Police and Fishing vessel Lu Rong YU 328, Rescue Coordination Centre Fiji and RFNS Kikau was able to successfully rescue three Fijian fishermen who were missing at sea since 2 October.

The three persons were retrieved by RFNS Kikau about 250nm NW of Yasawa I Ra from a FV Lu Rong YU 328 after being located by a NZ Air Force P8 on Wednesday.

The small fishing boat had been drifting at sea after encountering engine problems.

Through the coordination of national SAR coordination bodies in partnership with NZ SAR bodies the NZDF, RFMF and the important support of Long Liner Lu Rong YU 328, a successful Search and Rescue mission was achieved.

The Fiji Navy has acknowledged the support of RCC New Zealand and NZDF through the P8 Poseidon and also to the owners and agents of Lu Rong YU 328 who went out of the way to support this SAR and added the need to share resources and support each other nationally and regionally is critical in saving lives at sea.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
