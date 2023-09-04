Monday, September 4, 2023
NZ-based duo included in Fiji Futsal team

Labasa's Ashnil Raju in control against Suva's Shahil Dave in the SF2 match of 2022 Futsal IDC at the Vodafone Arena in Suva. Suva won 5-4.

Two New Zealand based players have been named in the Fiji Futsal squad for the 2023 OFC Nations Cup in Auckland next week.

Head Coach Jerry Sam has confirmed that former Suva attacker Shahil Dave and Wellington based Kunal Nand will join his 19-member squad.

Sam, who named the team after a successful trial over the weekend, said the two players have shown interest to feature for Fiji this year.

Dave has been part of the national team but this will be the first time for Nand to don the national jumper.

“We had 25 players during the trials last weekend, which was very successful, but unfortunately, we can only take 14 players for the championship,” Sam said.

He said both the players will arrive in Fiji this week and march into camp for the daily training sessions which begins from today at the Fiji FA Futsal Court in Vatuwaqa.

“We will have our training sessions this week with these 19 players, and it will be trimmed to 14 at the end of the week before coming into camp on September 12.”

Fiji is drawn in Group A with host and defending champions New Zealand, Vanuatu and Tonga.

The side will open their campaign against Tonga on 1 October.

Fiji Futsal squad– Kitione Baleloa, Emori Ragata, Simione Tamanisau; Defenders- Filipe Baravilala, Shahil Dave, Krishneel Singh, Setereki Hughes, Gabiriele Matanisiga, Rajneel Pal, Aman Naidu, Ramzan Khan, Tevita Waranaivalu, Ratu Dau, Dave Radrigai, Kunal Nand, Merril Nand, Bruce Hughes, Etonia Dogalau, Rusiate Matarerega.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
