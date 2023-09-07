Officer investigated, will be charged: SSP Divuana

The officer driving the Police van captured by a dashcam overtaking a double line in the Northern Division has been investigated and will be charged.

Director Traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mitieli Divuana says the officer will be issued an Infringement for failure to obey road marking.

He said Police officers are expected to strictly adhere to road rules and the only exception is when there is an emergency.

SSP Divuana said such behaviour diminishes road safety efforts, particularly at a time when Police are calling on all road users to be safe and encourages members of the public to continue reporting bad driving behaviour, with the assurance that officers will be charged if they are found to be breaching road rules.