One match away from RWC quarters

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are just one match away from featuring in the quarterfinal of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Despite Australia, beating Portugal 34-14 in their last Pool C match in Saint Etienne this morning, Fiji has one last pool match to play.

Australia’s win today has seen them climb to the second spot in Pool C with 11 points while Fiji has moved to the third spot with 10 points from two wins and a loss.

Fiji will be playing Portugal next Monday and the Simon Raiwalui coached side just needs one point from their own match against the Os Lobos to overtake Australia and advance instead.

Australia started their World Cup with a convincing win over Georgia but were then beaten 22-15 by Fiji before suffering a record 40-6 loss to Wales.

That victory for Fiji means they only have to match Australia’s points tally to advance thanks to their superior head-to-head record.

Should Fiji progress to the quarter stage that would mean Australia’s match with Portugal was in all likelihood be their last at this year’s World Cup, having now played all four of their pool matches.

They have never before failed to advance to the knockout stages of a World Cup.

Meanwhile from Pool C, Wales have cruised to the Cup quarters with 14 while they have a match against Georgia on Sunday.

Fiji will meet Portugal at 7am in Stadium de Toulouse in France next Monday.