Online Safety Commission partners with: ‘WeProtect Global’

The Online Safety Commission has announced its membership with the “WeProtect Global Alliance”, the leading movement dedicated to advancing technology-driven responses to combat child sexual abuse and exploitation online.

Now as a member, the Online Safety Commission will collaborate with technology companies, Government agencies and civil society organisations from around the world to build a safer and more positive digital environment for children and young people in Fiji.

The WeProtect Global Alliance membership underscores the Online Safety Commission’s commitment to leveraging innovation and global cooperation to prevent and disrupt the online abuse and exploitation of children.

In a statement, the Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said the Online Safety Commission will contribute its expertise in policy, education and technical solutions to support the Alliance in achieving its mission.

“With children using devices at home for remote learning and entertainment purposes, we have to consider strategic measures to support the foundation of a safe Online space, and becoming a member of the WeProtect Global Alliance reaffirms our stance on keeping our Online space safe for users especially our children, girls and women – online safety is a matter of immense importance which involves ethical, legal, and technological considerations,” Kamikamica said

Also, Acting Commissioner of the Online Safety Commission Tajeshwari Devi said that they are proud to join the WeProtect Global Alliance and stand with leaders around the world to build a safer digital environment for children.

“By working together across borders and sectors, we can develop and deploy new tools and strategies to prevent these crimes, hold perpetrators accountable, and support victims,” Devi added.