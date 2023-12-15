Opening NCC fixture ends in a stalemate

The opening match of the 2023 Digicel National Club Championship between Lami Rangers and Tailevu Naitasiri’s Mega FC ended in a 2-2 draw at the Fiji FA headquarters ground in Suva yesterday.

Mega FC laced with many district reps entered the match as favourites, however their senior division opponents put on a brave fight and forced the draw to keep their chances of progressing further in the competition alive.

Lami Rangers will face Ba’s Police FC in their second match at 3pm today while Mega FC is on a BYE.