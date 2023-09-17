Sunday, September 17, 2023
Our forward pack has improved a lot, says Nasilasila

Fiji Water Flying Fijians lock Isoa Nasilasila says they have worked to improve their forward pack in recent years, something the Australians alluded to earlier this week.

Australia said this week they have been focussing on their defence against the free-flowing Fijians, and trying to prevent the Pacific Islanders from throwing offload passes in the tackle.

“Over the past few years we’ve had a real emphasis on building our set-piece as a forward pack and trying to build our game around that,” Nasilasila told AFP.

“In a rugby game, you can’t really play without the set-piece, so, individually, we’ve done a pretty good job about building our set-piece as a forward pack.”

Fiji has not been able to beat the Wallabies since 1954 and will be out to create an upset in a crucial World Cup encounter to keep their quarterfinals dream alive on Monday.

“When we hear that, it gives us confidence,” said scrum coach Graham Dewes.

“The main thing for us is that we just need to worry about ourselves and working on the basics, doing the basics really well and if we can do that they can practise all they want.”

The match between Fiji and Australia will kick start at 3.45am in Saint Etienne on Monday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
