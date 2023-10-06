Our record speaks for itself: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the Coalition Government’s record as it enters its tenth month in office speaks for itself.

Speaking exclusively to FijiLive, Prof Prasad criticised the previous government for the lack of ideas and not allowing the fiscal space to do more for Fijians in the current financial year.

Prof Prasad said in the last 10 months, Government has placed measures, consolidated fiscal policies bringing down budget deficits to an average of nine per cent to 4.8 per cent per GDP.

He said more money has been put into capital works to improve Fiji’s health sector, roads, energy, water and increase social welfare allowances.

The Deputy Prime Minister called on the FijiFirst Party to stop undermining the Government’s work, as they are the reason that Fiji’s debt level is high and its inability to raise revenue.

“Debt to GDP ratio is more than 80 per cent as of July 2023. What the budget has done is laid the foundation, for not only looking after Fijians, but also making sure that we consolidate Fiji’s finances.”

“As a result of these measures, additional funding of close to $200 million for the maintenance of different ministries and public infrastructure lines are amongst other things,” Prof Prasad said.

He said that the Government has and is continuing to map a way forward that would make sure economic prosperity is achieved by all.