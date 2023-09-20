Pacific Cup for November

New Zealand Fiji Football Incorporated (NZFFI) has confirmed the 10th edition of the Pacific Community Cup will be played from 22-26 November at Bill McKinlay Park in Auckland.

The 2023 edition will consist of 10feature four teams from Fiji, three teams from NZ, two teams from Australia and one team from the USA.

The IDC winner, runner up alongside the third best will make up the New Zealand teams for the tournament.

Fiji Football will confirm the teams from Fiji that will feature in the tournament after the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship in Suva next month.

Meanwhile, Ba is the defending Pacific Cup Champions after beating four times champions Nadi 1-0 in the final at Prince Charles Park in November last year.