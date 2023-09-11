Pair held in Vatuwaqa mugging case

The Magistrates Court in Suva has remanded two youths charged with the serious offence of aggravated robbery and has transferred the matter to the High Court, Pursuant to Section 35(2)B(1) under the Criminal Procedures Act 2009.

Veveni Loganimoce and John Immanuel Bull appeared before Resident-Magistrate Pulekiria Low today charged with one count of Aggravated Robbery, Contrary to Section 311(1) (a) of the Crimes Act of 2009, one count of Escape from Lawful Custody, Contrary to Section 196 of the Crimes Act of 2009, and one Count of Serious Assault, Contrary to Section 277(b) of the Crimea Act of 2009.

It is alleged that Loganimoce and Bull on 5 September 2023 at Vatuwaqa in the Central Division robbed one Christiana Tokona, and stole one headset worth at $500 and one Rip curl wallet containing $25 cash.

Bull on 6 September at Nabua in the Central Division while being in lawful custody at Nabua Police Station, escaped from the custody of PC Pita Turisau.

It is also alleged that he on 2 September at Nabua in the Central Division resisted the arrest of Sergeant Wili Naqura in due execution of his duty.

Full disclosures have been served to both the accused.

Both have opted for Legal Aid assistance and the matter will be recalled in the High Court for bail hearing on 25 September.