Pair nominated for IRL Golden Boot

Fiji Bati pair Jahream Bula and skipper Tui Kamikmaica have been nominated in the men’s 2023 International Rugby League (IRL) Golden Boot award.

A panel comprising some of the most accomplished players in international rugby league will select the men’s and women’s 2023 IRL Golden Boot winners after nominations were finalised following the recent Pacific Championships and historic England-Tonga series.

Both players were outstanding for Fiji at the recent Pacific Championship and Bow final against the Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby earlier this month.

Wests Tigers fullback Bula, who made his Bati debut showcased his exceptional talent and also scored a try in Fiji’s 22-18 win over PNG in the Pool Game.

Melbourne Storm prop Kamikamica, lead Fiji to victories against the Cook Islands Aitu and also mentored the young players in the Bowl final showdown.

Other players on the long list include Papua New Guinea pair Lachlan Lam and Edwin Ipape, Samoa fullback Su’a Faalogo, Cook Islands playmaker Esan Marsters and Tonga prop Addin Fonua-Blake.