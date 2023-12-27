Panapasa and Nand’s cases are not related: FICAC

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has clarified that Fiji Corrections Service Acting Commissioner Salote Panapasa and the Head of ICT at Post Fiji Premeet Nand are being investigated separately.

In a statement, FICAC said Panapasa is being investigated on serious allegations of abuse of office, forgery and obtaining of financial advantage.

Nand, in a separate case is also being investigated on the allegations of abuse of office, forgery and obtaining of financial advantage.

“These two cases are not related. At this point in time, we can only confirm that investigations into these two cases are active and ongoing.”