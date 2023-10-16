Monday, October 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Parental support is vital, says proud Driu

Proud mother of 2023 Courts Inter District Championship’s Best Player Nabil Begg, is urging all parents to support their children in building a career in sports.

Speaking to FijiLive, Vacalaini Driu said she believed in her son when people criticised the 20-year-old from Sorokoba in Ba.

“Just like any parent, I feel really proud of my son,” an emotional Driu said.

“People have been saying that he is not performing like his performance was not that good but as a parent, you have to stick to what your son believes in.”

“Parental support is the main drive behind any sports person. Whether people comment about your son that his performance is not good or anything on that matter, the main thing is to believe in your son.”

Regardless of the remarks from football fanatics, Driu said she and her husband Mohammed Riaz always encouraged Begg to utilise his God-gifted talent on the field either for the national side or for Ba despite the results while having faith in God.

“The parental support is always there so for any parent supporting any team member, they are already a winner before they enter the field.”

“The talent that he is gifted by God is not given by men or our family. We should always respect that and even for every player that played today throughout the tournament, we have a lot of respect for them.”

“The main message that we always tell him is that he has got a God-given talent and anything that goes wrong on the field, he should look back at his performance and turn to God because he is the giver of strength.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

PM’s wife was to visit Israel...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has revealed that his wife Sulueti R...
News

Israel flight was solely a business...

National carrier, Fiji Airways says it does not operate on the basi...
Rugby

Nayacalevu unhappy with ref’s...

Fiji Water Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu has expressed h...
Rugby

Aust Govt to provide $6.2m to Drua

The Government of Australia has announced that it will provide $6.2...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

PM’s wife was to visit Isr...

News
Prime Mini...

Israel flight was solely a busin...

News
National c...

Nayacalevu unhappy with ref̵...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Aust Govt to provide $6.2m to Dr...

Rugby
The Govern...

Raheem dedicates IDC win, award ...

Football
Stylish Ba...

Totogo arsonist remanded in cust...

News
The Magist...

Popular News

Road fatalities increase by more...

News
The Land T...

Time to reflect on growth and ac...

News
New Zealan...

Our game plan clicked: Ali

2023 IDC
Navua Coac...

Nadroga claims Premier Division ...

Football
Nadroga wa...

Matavesi in doubt for England cl...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Totogo Police Station attacker c...

News
An unemplo...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

PM’s wife was to visit Israel as well