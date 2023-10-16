Parental support is vital, says proud Driu

Proud mother of 2023 Courts Inter District Championship’s Best Player Nabil Begg, is urging all parents to support their children in building a career in sports.

Speaking to FijiLive, Vacalaini Driu said she believed in her son when people criticised the 20-year-old from Sorokoba in Ba.

“Just like any parent, I feel really proud of my son,” an emotional Driu said.

“People have been saying that he is not performing like his performance was not that good but as a parent, you have to stick to what your son believes in.”

“Parental support is the main drive behind any sports person. Whether people comment about your son that his performance is not good or anything on that matter, the main thing is to believe in your son.”

Regardless of the remarks from football fanatics, Driu said she and her husband Mohammed Riaz always encouraged Begg to utilise his God-gifted talent on the field either for the national side or for Ba despite the results while having faith in God.

“The parental support is always there so for any parent supporting any team member, they are already a winner before they enter the field.”

“The talent that he is gifted by God is not given by men or our family. We should always respect that and even for every player that played today throughout the tournament, we have a lot of respect for them.”

“The main message that we always tell him is that he has got a God-given talent and anything that goes wrong on the field, he should look back at his performance and turn to God because he is the giver of strength.”