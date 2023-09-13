Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Parliamentary sitting calendar amended

The Parliamentary sitting calendar has been amended to allow Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to travel to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly at the end of the month and to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28) in November.

Leader of Government in Parliament, Lynda Tabuya moved a motion for an amendment to sitting dates today.

Responding to the motion, Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya said the staff at the Office of the Prime Minister dropped the ball in not setting correctly the Prime Minister’s calendar.

Koya said every year, the United Nations General Assembly is always set for the last week of the September.

He said that United Nations Climate Change Conference also is an important meeting that the Prime Minister should attend as it concerns Fiji.

Tabuya in her right of reply thanked Members of Parliament for accommodating the change.

The Business Committee will now need to meet to allocate the new dates.

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
