Parlt committed to upholding rule of law: Speaker

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has vowed Parliament’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and the Constitution, ensuring that all voices is being heard by representatives.

In his Commonwealth Day Message, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu also reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to fostering dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation among Commonwealth Member States.

He also highlighted that Parliament is committed to the idea of forging a path toward a stronger and more interconnected future where the voices of all citizens resonates in shaping the destiny of our Commonwealth.

Ratu Naiqama called on Fijians to embrace the richness that diversity brings and recognises it as a wellspring of strength in Fiji’s democracy.

He said that Fiji is an active member in the Commonwealth family, and reaffirmed Fiji’s dedication to fostering the Commonwealth family, dedicated to building unity in diversity, championing inclusivity and addressing the challenges of our time, so that no one is left behind.

Fiji’s Parliament has also paid its respects to the head of the Commonwealth, His Majesty the King Charles III, for his leadership.