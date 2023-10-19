Thursday, October 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Partnership to enhance service delivery

The Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection signed an agreement with Post Fiji today to better serve its clientele in the rural and outer islands of Fiji.

Present at the signing was the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry for Women, Children & Social Protection, Eseta Nadakuitavuki and acting chief executive for Post Fiji Limited, Isaac Mow.

Due to the vast number of our social protection recipients being located in the rural and outer islands of Fiji, this partnership will ensure that our clientele are provided with easier options in withdrawal of their allowances.

Mow highlighted their eagerness in moving forward with this initiative in assisting the most vulnerable in our communities.

He said they will also be allocating individual QR codes for each recipient, so that services at the ground level are more streamlined and efficient.

“With one scan of the card, details of the recipient will be made available instantly to the post officer on the ground.”

Permanent Secretary Nadakuitavuki noted that, “Post Offices are widespread and accessible in many communities, and post office staff can provide personalized assistance and service to the beneficiaries.”

“This is a step in the right direction and we thank Post Fiji Limited for coming on board to assist us in this endeavor.”

She said the Ministry looks forward to a more streamlined process where it will enhance the efficiency and ensure that essential support reaches those in need more effectively, ultimately contributing to a more equitable and responsive social protection system.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Appoint rightful holders, President...

His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere has...
News

Medal parade honors Fijian officers...

To mark Fiji Day, a medal parade was held to honour and recognise t...
Football

Drasa upsets Lautoka in ICC thrille...

Drasa created the first upset of the 2023 FANCA International Club ...
Football

Begg inspires Ba win in ICC opener

Teen sensation Nabil Begg put on a man of the match performance as ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Appoint rightful holders, Presid...

News
His Excell...

Medal parade honors Fijian offic...

News
To mark Fi...

Drasa upsets Lautoka in ICC thri...

Football
Drasa crea...

Begg inspires Ba win in ICC open...

Football
Teen sensa...

Adele quits drinking after being...

Entertainment
Adele has ...

Billie Eilish reveals massive ne...

Entertainment
Billie Eil...

Popular News

Billie Eilish reveals massive ne...

Entertainment
Billie Eil...

Outgoing envoy assures JapanR...

News
Outgoing J...

AG appointment breaches the Cons...

News
FijiFirst ...

Raiwalui will not seek contract ...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Hunger to win motivated Lautoka ...

2023 IDC
Lautoka co...

Raheem stars as Ba marches into ...

2023 IDC
Super-sub ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Appoint rightful holders, President tells provinces