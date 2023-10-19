Partnership to enhance service delivery

The Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection signed an agreement with Post Fiji today to better serve its clientele in the rural and outer islands of Fiji.

Present at the signing was the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry for Women, Children & Social Protection, Eseta Nadakuitavuki and acting chief executive for Post Fiji Limited, Isaac Mow.

Due to the vast number of our social protection recipients being located in the rural and outer islands of Fiji, this partnership will ensure that our clientele are provided with easier options in withdrawal of their allowances.

Mow highlighted their eagerness in moving forward with this initiative in assisting the most vulnerable in our communities.

He said they will also be allocating individual QR codes for each recipient, so that services at the ground level are more streamlined and efficient.

“With one scan of the card, details of the recipient will be made available instantly to the post officer on the ground.”

Permanent Secretary Nadakuitavuki noted that, “Post Offices are widespread and accessible in many communities, and post office staff can provide personalized assistance and service to the beneficiaries.”

“This is a step in the right direction and we thank Post Fiji Limited for coming on board to assist us in this endeavor.”

She said the Ministry looks forward to a more streamlined process where it will enhance the efficiency and ensure that essential support reaches those in need more effectively, ultimately contributing to a more equitable and responsive social protection system.