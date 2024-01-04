PBS awarded contract to rebuild GCC ‘Vale ni Bose’

Pacific Building Solutions has been awarded the contract to begin the rebuilding of the Vale ni Bose (Great Council of Chiefs Meeting Hall), that was completely destroyed in a fire in 2019.

This has been confirmed by the Minister of i-Taukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu in an interview.

Vasu said works are to begin this month and expected to be completed in January 2025.

The Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs is currently finalising administrative works before the work is handed over to PBS.

In 2023, Vasu said the insurance claim of $6.5 million was paid out to i-Taukei Trust Fund Board for this project.

He said this was a good deal, compared to the price policy that the board negotiated.