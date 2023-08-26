Players adapted to the weather: Sherman

Digicel national men’s team head coach Rob Sherman says the Junior Bula Boys have adapted well to the chilly weather in Auckland in the build-up towards the OFC Under 23 Olympics Qualifiers in New Zealand later this month.

“The boys have settled in well in the camp. They had no difficulties in settling in,” Sherman told FijiLive.

Sherman said the team has been able to have successful training session ahead of their first match against defending champions and host nation New Zealand on 20 August.

“They have adapted to the weather here really well but we had to cancel a few sessions due to the rain.”

“Since then we had sunshine while it’s not extremely hot or cold so it’s been a relatively easy transition for the players to adapt.”

“We still got some training sessions left and we will be utilising that for our game plan, structure and strategies we want to apply for the first match which we are expecting a huge challenge from.”

Fiji Under 23 will open its campaign against New Zealand at 3pm at Go Media Stadium next Wednesday.