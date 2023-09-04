Players had the hunger to win: Mannu

Tailevu Naitasiri Coach Priyant Mannu says his players had the urge and hunger to win and this was evident in their 2-1 win over Nadroga in Round 16 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

After a disappointing performance at the recent Battle of the Giants in Nadi last month, Mannu said they faced some obstacles in making a strong comeback on the pitch and the players showed a lot of determination against Nadroga.

“We were hungrier to win compared to Nadroga. At the start, we missed three early goals which nearly caused us but the boys had the fighting spirit.”

“I told the boys to keep possession and continue attacking in the wide areas from which we managed to score from a good header by France.”

“It’s a good three points for us coming after the BOG. It was very hard for the boys to come and train together because of work commitments but we managed to pull off.”

“We knew Nadroga could come back because they were also fighting for survival and the boys put on a good effort.”

Mannu also praised the performance of hardworking forward France Catarogo, who scored the two goals and former Northland Tailevu and Fiji Under 20 extended squad member Samuela Nasava for putting up an impressive performance.

“For the past years, France was with Labasa and Rewa and he was hardly getting game time. He has been getting adequate game time from this year which is paying us off. He is a good and very natural striker, I think he needed time but now has settled in well with the team.”

“We are fortunate enough to have Samuela Nasava. He has been a utility and with Jason out, he filled in the goalies position. He was a bit nervous at the start but he adjusted as the game went on.”

“The senior boys led by example and our defenders kept assisting Samu.”

After 15 appearances, Tailevu Naitasiri is sixth with 21 points and will face leaders and Fiji FACT champs Lautoka in Round 17.