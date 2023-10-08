Sunday, October 8, 2023
PM acknowledges contribution of ACS alumni

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka congratulated the alumni of Adi Cakobau School and the entire “Lilian” family for their contributions to Fiji’s economy during their Diamond Jubilee Ball at the Vodafone Arena last night.

Rabuka also paid tribute to those former scholars, particularly the late Deputy Prime Minister of the Soqosoqo ni Vakavulewa ni iTaukei (SVT) Government, the late Taufa Vakatale who, during her time of service to the nation, contributed immensely to the civil service sector.

“In every field of pursuit, whether it be sports, social work or within the civil service, you have been there, and tonight, we celebrate with you,” he told those in attendance.

“On behalf of the people of Fiji, and all Fijians abroad, we congratulate and thank you for your services to your country. I pray that you will pass on to the newer generations the values and principles you have stood for.”

The Prime Minister also encouraged the ACS alumni and current students to be proud of their school and continue to contribute effectively to national building and economic development.

The Golden Jubilee Ball was part of ACS’s week-long 75th anniversary celebrations and was attended by formers students from as far as the U.S, Australia and New Zealand to name just a few.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
