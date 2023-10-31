PM Rabuka calls for improved efficiency

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka held a pivotal meeting with civil servants in the Western Division where he emphasized the pressing need for increased efficiency and improved services to meet the public’s expectations effectively.

While appreciating the vital role that civil servants play in the functioning of the Government and serving the people of Fiji, Rabuka commended their dedication and hard work and acknowledged the challenges that have hindered optimal service delivery.

Underlining the importance of efficiency within the public sector, he stressed the need for streamlined processes, reduced bureaucracy, and quicker decision-making.

Rabuka said that by enhancing efficiency, the Government aims to ensure that services are delivered promptly and without unnecessary delays and reiterated the commitment to improving the quality of services offered to the public.

This includes better access to healthcare, education, infrastructure, and essential public services.

He highlighted that the Government aims to create an environment where the needs and expectations of the citizens are met with the highest level of service quality and the visit is crucial in maintaining a direct line of communication as they provide an avenue for coordination, feedback, and a clearer understanding of local issues that may require Governmental attention.

The visit and briefing marked the commencement of the Prime Minister’s three-day tour of the Division which ends on Wednesday.