PM set to address world leaders at COP28 Meeting

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is set to attend the COP 28 meeting in Dubai, marking a significant moment for Fiji on the global stage.

The Prime Minister’s departure from Fiji for Singapore on Tuesday signals the commencement of this significant journey, with his arrival in Dubai expected early this morning.

As the world gathers to address pressing climate issues, the Prime Minister will play a crucial role in representing Fiji and advocating for sustainable solutions.

While the government’s technical team has been diligently preparing for months, Prime Minister Rabuka, known for his hands-on approach, insisted on a comprehensive briefing at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Changi Airport.

Present at the briefing were PS Foreign Affairs Dr Lesi Korovavala, EIA Administrator Vukidonu Qionibaravi, and Second Secretary at the Fiji Embassy in Jakarta Vasiti Cirikiyasawa.

During the briefing, the team reviewed Prime Minister Rabuka’s program for the upcoming conference.

The discussions aimed at finalising the areas where the leader of the Government will represent Fiji, emphasizing the importance of making a substantive contribution to the global discourse on climate change.

It is noteworthy that the Prime Minister confirmed his attendance at COP 28 only last week, underscoring the dynamic and responsive nature of Fiji’s commitment to global climate action.

The departure from Fiji and the subsequent journey to Dubai reflect not only the physical movement of the Prime Minister but also the symbolic momentum towards collaborative global action on climate change.

Meanwhile, as Pacific champion of the ocean-climate nexus, Rabuka will also prioritise addressing climate change’s impact on oceans and recognises the crucial role Pacific nations play in this intricate relationship.